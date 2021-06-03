With St. John Land Conservancy board president and co-founder Raf Muilenburg spending more of his time off-island these days, it was time to breathe new life into the nonprofit’s board of directors. The organization recently announced that longtime resident Karen Vahling was elected as the new board president, island property owner Clifford David was elected as chair of the nominating committee, and Gabrielle Audain, who was born and raised in Florida but has family and cultural roots on the island, was elected as secretary.
“The St. John Land Conservancy has a great structure and great bones and they’ve done some wonderful conservation work,” said Vahling. “I now have my hands full with this volunteer position, but it’s so dear to my heart and I absolutely am very passionate about the organization and about St. John, having lived here for 28 years.”
The Land Conservancy was founded in 2011 to purchase and preserve 3.6 acres of land at Haulover, where the previous owner was exploring applying a group dwelling permit that would have allowed for the construction of up to 28 condominiums. The Haulover parcel was donated to the V.I. National Park in 2015 due to its contiguous park boundary. Then in early 2017, the Land Conservancy announced that a 1-plus acre parcel on the easternmost end of Lovango Cay had been donated to the organization to be preserved for community enjoyment.
Audain, who has volunteered with the St. John Land Conservancy on the marketing and communications committee since October, said witnessing the way the island has changed during her frequent visits to St. John throughout her life inspired her to be part of the solution.
“Irma took away the Maho gazebo, which was a staple in my childhood because we’d go out there every Sunday, and now it’s very much commercialized so it’s lost that feeling,” said Audain. “It was a sense of loss that inspired me to join the Land Conservancy. I want to be involved so my future children can say, ‘Oh, my mom got to be here to enjoy this piece of land and now I get to enjoy it too.’”
The St. John Land Conservancy now has its sights set on another property at Haulover, on the eastern side of Haulover south.
“People might assume that it’s part of the park but it’s actually private land there,” said Vahling. “There are several pieces of land there involving several owners. It’s complex. We don’t want these areas that people are used to enjoying for their tranquility to turn into walled off areas that are no longer available to the people of St. John.”
There are three options for landowners who would like to work with the St. John Land Conservancy. The donation of land can typically result in a full charitable tax deduction in the amount of the property’s appraised value. A charitable sale, in which the owner sells the parcel to the Land Conservancy for less than its appraised value, can result in a tax deduction for the difference between fair market value and the purchase price. And a conservation easement allows the owner to continue to own and live on the land while a portion of it is preserved. This method also comes with the benefit of a tax deduction provided the easement is perpetual and donated for conservation purposes.
David, who has served as president of Heritage Conservancy, a regional land trust based in southeast Pennsylvania that protected several thousands of acres of land during his tenure, said the St. John Land Conservancy seeks to preserve parcels with environmental, cultural or historical significance.
“We’ve been working on GIS mapping to look at the whole island and identify critical environmental habitats and historic sites that haven’t been protected,” he said. “We’re strategically looking at critical areas. We are not trying to stop all development. We support a strong economy and want to find the means to support that economy within our mission.
“Much, if not all of the land that we’re looking at protecting may not be as favorable for development as other areas. We want to make sure there is the ability for everyone who wants to live on St. John to be there in a healthy, safe, sustainable living style.”
Anyone who is interested in joining the board can contact the organization’s executive director, Alisha Kaufman, at momwindfire@gmail.com. Follow St. John Land Conservancy on Facebook for upcoming news on a raffle to benefit the nonprofit. To learn more about the St. John Land Conservancy, visit www.stjohnlandconservancy.org.