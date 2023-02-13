Whether it’s radio, TV or music, Rich Nice just doesn’t stop. Originally from St. John, the Grammy and Tony award winning producer and co-chair of the Hip Hop Education Center in New York has some new projects in the wings, including the debut of the series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3” Wednesday on Hulu, starring Oscar winner Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore and Siddiq Saunderson, and directed by Mario Van Peebles.
Nice has worked as the musical technical adviser on both Season 2 and the 10-episode Season 3 of the series. The biographical drama chronicles the formation of the Wu-Tang Clan, a rap group that started in New York City by Bobby Diggs, known as RZA, which became a worldwide phenomenon.
“It’s really a rags-to-riches kind of story, innocent youth trying to find their way and all of them love hip hop music and hip hop culture,” said Nice. “As time went on, you could see the progression of the characters. They all became different people and you can see their mindset start to change, see the characters develop. It’s really a coming-of-age story.”
As music technical adviser, Nice had the challenging job of making sure every piece of equipment was accurate for the timeframe, not just for the early 90’s, but also for the 70’s for flashback scenes. He worked with multiple departments, including mixing, recording, working with set design and props, making sure everything was authentic for the period. Nice had to teach actors how to use equipment such as keyboards and drum machines, how to connect equipment and even how to DJ.
“It’s a time piece that starts in 1993 and comes forward. A lot of people weren’t even around in the music business in 1993 to know what the music studios even looked like,” Nice said. “Mario Van Peebles would turn to me many times and ask if is this correct or accurate. It was like a master class for me to sit and learn from him, but it was also applying what I know because some of these things you just had to be there. The studios of today don’t look like the studios of the early 90’s. There’s no way you can speculate.”
Back in New York, Nice has been airing “The A&R Room,” his radio segment on SiriusXM Sway in the Morning. He is currently being featured on “Beyond Black History Month,” an Odyssey Original programming podcast talking about the 50th anniversary of hip hop and how it’s progressed.
In April, Nice will be coming out with his own “The A&R Room Podcast” and has created a “contact creation space” in Manhattan called The Treetop in which to shoot it.
“The Treetop is to make sure we incorporate things from the roots,” Nice said. “Roots have to grow and when they grow, you get to the treetop. The representation is that now we’re at the treetop and now we bear fruit for people to understand and to listen to. I’ve been looking to do this podcast for a long time and I’m really excited about it.”