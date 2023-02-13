Whether it’s radio, TV or music, Rich Nice just doesn’t stop. Originally from St. John, the Grammy and Tony award winning producer and co-chair of the Hip Hop Education Center in New York has some new projects in the wings, including the debut of the series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3” Wednesday on Hulu, starring Oscar winner Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore and Siddiq Saunderson, and directed by Mario Van Peebles.

Nice has worked as the musical technical adviser on both Season 2 and the 10-episode Season 3 of the series. The biographical drama chronicles the formation of the Wu-Tang Clan, a rap group that started in New York City by Bobby Diggs, known as RZA, which became a worldwide phenomenon.