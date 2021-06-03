Not long after word spread about Tim Scott being stabbed last week, efforts to raise funds for his medical bills were gaining steam. Scott, who runs St. John Eco Station’s floor cleaning business and does maintenance for Calichi at Picture Point, was in Cruz Bay on Friday evening when he noticed Rupert Gervin Walters, who is now wanted by police, harassing an older man near High Tide.
“I was with three other ladies and we’d just left Beach Bar when this guy was bullying an older gentleman, threatening him and yelling at him in his face and I said, ‘Hey man, chill out, chill out,’” Scott recalled. “We turned and walked down the street a little and I heard the guy yell out, ‘Mind your own business!’ I turned around and he was running at me. He swung at me and I fell to the ground. He got behind me and stabbed me in my neck three times. I thought I was getting punched but when he ran off I tried to stand up and I couldn’t move because I was paralyzed.”
Scott was transported from the scene by ambulance to the ambulance boat, and he was taken to Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas before being airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where he began rehab Tuesday in the hopes of regaining movement on the left side of his body, which is currently immobile. Scott said he’s been told by medical professionals that it could take months or years for him to regain mobility; there’s also a possibility that the left side of his body will be paralyzed forever.
“I don’t regret trying to help the old guy,” said Scott. “I’d help anybody if I could.”
Scott’s sentiments aren’t a surprise, said Windmill Bar partner Christie Register.
“He’s always willing to help everybody,” said Register. “At every single music event we’ve had, he’s not only been there to support it but volunteering to get there early and asking what he can do to help. He’s just an all-around great guy.”
Register and her Windmill co-workers along with employees at Woody’s, Beach Bar, Shambles, Tap Room, Tap & Still, Drink, and 420 to Center, are all planning to donate their tips and a portion of the day’s proceeds from this Sunday’s business toward Scott’s recovery. Dave & Jerry’s Steakhouse and Love City BBQ have donated food for Windmill to sell on Sunday. Those proceeds will also go toward Scott’s recovery. Additional efforts by Blue Line Yacht Charters owner Nate Fletcher have resulted in a raffle with close to 30 St. John businesses donating prizes.
“Tim’s one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet,” said Fletcher. “I think that’s a big reason why everyone’s coming together. There’s literally nothing bad you could say about him. He’s one of the hardest working people you’ll see around the island.” Scott, who’s able to communicate using talk to text on his phone, has been watching the efforts to support him on social media.
“The community of St. John has been amazing,” he said.
To donate to Scott’s recovery, find “Help Tim Scott recover after vicious attack” on GoFundMe or make a donation to the St. John Revolving Fund at Connections with Scott’s name in the memo line. Tickets for the raffle can be purchased in person at Windmill Bar and Maho Crossroads, and a Facebook page to help facilitate and promote the raffle is in the works. Supporters are also invited to patronize the businesses that are donating proceeds on Sunday, keeping in mind that all businesses must adhere to current COVID protocols.