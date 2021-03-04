St. John Rescue hosted two training sessions last month aimed at improving first responder skills in the territory.
On Feb. 3, members of St. John Rescue, V.I. EMS, V.I. Fire Service, St. Thomas Rescue, and the National Park Service were trained in the use of Holmatro rescue equipment and systems.
Holmatro USA’s Mike Toeneboehn and Carlos Industrial Fire Products’ Peter Dahlstrom conducted the training for 29 responders, who were given hands-on experience.
One piece of equipment participants trained with was an airbag system that is capable of raising more than 50 tons, a critical tool in the event of a vehicle rollover that traps a person beneath the vehicle, or a building collapse with people inside.
Trainees also worked with extrication tools and stabilizing equipment.
“All in attendance were impressed with the demonstration, and were thankful for the opportunity to try out the equipment,” said St. John Rescue training officer Bob Malacarne.
“Training sessions such as this one help to insure that when a major incident occurs, all emergency agencies will be able to work together to save lives.” Then, on Feb. 25, paramedic Brett Huntley conducted a training for eight people based on a recent marine incident that left two people injured.
“Each trainee relied on previous trainings and followed local protocols as they assessed the situation and then treated the patient for suspected injuries,” said Malacarne. “After each scenario was completed, Brett discussed our actions and provided his suggestions on how we could improve our technique. Everyone left with an increase in our knowledge and a better insight into our role in the community.”
For more information on upcoming trainings with St. John Rescue, visit www.stjrescue.org.