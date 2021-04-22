St. John Rescue will host an open house today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the organization’s headquarters on Gifft Hill Road.
Everyone is welcome to learn about Rescue’s CPR First Aid classes and other training opportunities available. Light refreshments will be served and CDC guidelines will be followed.
Between March 1, 2020, and March 1, 2021, St. John Rescue responded to 23 incidents with volunteers logging more than 292 hours of service. The non-profit hosted nine in-person training sessions, attended 32 events, and members attended online training to maintain skills.
Each month, St. John Rescue honors one of its members who demonstrates a spirit of volunteerism.
This month, Rescue is recognizing EMT Shelley Letendre. She moved to St. John eight years ago after vacationing on the island several times with family.
Letendre has a biology degree, and is a licensed and certified dental assistant, veterinary assistant, and massage therapist. She joined St. John Rescue after hurricanes Irma and Maria. Her heavy science background and interest in medicine led her to take the intensive National Registry Emergency Medical Responder course and subsequently bridge the course to Emergency Medical Technician. Letendre enjoys giving back and serving her community.
“St. John Rescue is so very lucky to have such a dedicated member as Shelley,” said St. John Rescue board president Bob Malacarne. “She is a great EMT and is always ready to lend a hand when called upon.”