In celebration of the school’s 40th anniversary, the St. John School of the Arts invites patrons to join them in New York City in October of 2020 to see Hugh Jackman star in a new Broadway production of Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man” through a fundraising event to benefit the school.
The first 100 people to subscribe to this fundraising event will also be guaranteed free admission to three other specially arranged activities — participation in a dance number taught by a cast member from “Chicago” (no dance experience necessary), a meeting with a Broadway producer, costume designer and lighting designer, and a buffet dinner at Etcetera Etcetera, a popular restaurant in the New York theater district.
