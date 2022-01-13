About 60 runners will rise early this Sunday morning to participate in the fifth official St. John Trail Race, a 13.6-mile half marathon with an elevation gain of 2,772 feet. The event debuted in 2016, but skipped 2018 due to hurricane recovery and 2021 due to the pandemic. In previous years, registration was cut off at 50 runners, so the 2022 race will have the greatest number of runners to date.
While there will be some differences to this year’s format to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, the event lends itself to natural social distancing and race organizer Kyle Hart secured a permit for the event with the V.I. Department of Health. Runners will be required to wear masks at the starting line and at the finish line, and aid stations will be largely hands-off, where runners will be tasked with refilling their water bottles on their own to minimize contact with volunteers. Many of the race’s participants opt to be fully self-sufficient, a common trait among trail racers, and will carry all the water they’ll need from start to finish.
“Volunteers will be along the route to count runners and to sweep the trails and pick up markers after the last runner, but they operate at a distance anyway, so there’s not much change in the volunteer effort,” said Hart. “The race is a naturally solo experience. You’re not together or running side by side. It’s been a little bit of extra work for us organizers, but I’m glad we stuck through it.”
A new feature of the Trail Race this year is the ability for relay teams to enter, splitting up the grueling course among two or three runners, which Hart said he hopes will make the race accessible to more participants. The course begins in Cruz Bay with a climb to Caneel Hill, following the ridge line to Margaret Hill before dropping down to the Water Catchment Trail head on Centerline Road. Runners traverse a 1.3-mile stretch of Centerline before descending down L’Esperance and back up the Reef Bay Trail. There, the course crosses Centerline and goes down Maria Hope where runners take North Shore Road to the Leinster Bay Trail where they connect to the Johnny Horn Trail, which takes them to the finish line in Coral Bay.
Hart said the participants are split about 50-50 between Virgin Islands residents and those traveling from the states. A few of this year’s runners are from Tortola.
“There’s a very active community here that’s glad to have another race, and the stateside folks are glad to have a break from the cold, so they’re appreciative as well,” said Hart. “There’s been a lot of cross fertilization over the years with the runners getting to know each other and developing a community.”
In addition to bringing runners together, the St. John Trail Race benefits the community by making donations to St. John Rescue, which supports runners during the race, and Love City Community Network.
“I think this event is good for St. John,” said Hart. “It highlights the trails, which are second only to the beaches as one of the wonderful resources we have here. The race highlights the trails in a big way, going across the entire island. I’m glad to provide the opportunity for people to fully experience the trails in a rather intense way.”
In preparation for Sunday’s race, the Friends of Virgin Islands National Park’s trail crew has been clearing and prepping the trails.
“Those folks are to be commended for their efforts,” said Hart. “This is a small race but it seems to be important to our runners and our community, and we hope it will continue to grow. We just have a boatload of appreciation for the volunteers.”
There are still a few spots available for anyone who would like to participate in the St. John Trail Race. For more information, visit www.stjohntrailrace.com.