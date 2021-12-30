St. John youth are learning teamwork, the value of hard work and even a little history at free weekly lacrosse clinics held every Thursday by the USVI Lacrosse Association at Gifft Hill School’s Trayser Field.
The initiative was started by Scott and Anysia Hutchens, who moved to St. John about five years ago. Scott grew up playing lacrosse in his home state of New Hampshire, and a Facebook post by USVI Lacrosse Association founder and executive director Rich Carter piqued Scott’s interest.
“I reached out to him to let him know I wanted to be involved and he said, ‘Let’s start a weekly thing on St. John,’ ” said Scott Hutchens. “We just started showing up at the Gifft Hill field every Thursday afternoon and slowly, kids started showing up. It just kind of grew week to week.”
Lacrosse on St. John kicked off right as the coronavirus spread worldwide, but due to efforts to keep the number of participants low and the fact that lacrosse is a naturally socially distanced sport, the weekly lessons have endured.
“Everybody has their own stick and is trying to stay away from one another,” said Scott Hutchens. “It’s a great way to get out on the field, get some exercise, and stay socially distanced.”
Children also learn the history of the sport, which is rooted in Native American culture as a tribal game. Lacrosse is one of the oldest team sports in North America with evidence it was played in what is now Canada as early as the 1600s. For Native Americans, a game of lacrosse was a major event with anywhere from 100 to 1,000 men from opposing tribes or villages taking to the field. By the 20th century, lacrosse was adopted as a league sport by many high schools and universities, and it became an Olympic sport in the 1904 and 1908 Summer Olympics before being dropped as an official sport. The International Olympic Committee announced in July that it would grant full recognition to World Lacrosse, a major step toward the organization’s quest to include the sport in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity for kids to play and be part of the lacrosse community, and maybe for them to go on to playing at upper levels in college, or even representing the Virgin Islands in the Olympics,” said Anysia Hutchens.
All skill levels are welcomed at the Thursday clinics, which begin at 4:30 p.m. and continue until dark. Depending on maturity level, ages 8 and up can join the St. John lacrosse club.
“We want kids who want to be there, who want to be involved,” said Scott Hutchens. “It’s a semi-challenging sport that’s easy to pick up.”
“It requires some independence, as you have to have your stick in your hand with the intention of keeping your eye on the ball,” added Anysia Hutchens. “We’re trying to find the balance of welcoming everybody but making sure people show up with the intention to play. Players should bring fresh water and running shoes, but we have everything else they need to get started.”
Private donors, universities connected with players on the USVI senior men’s and women’s national teams, and the Hutchenses themselves donated equipment for the St. John youth players.
Lacrosse is a sport that’s ideal for people of all shapes and sizes, requiring a lot of hand-eye coordination and a little physicality, according to Scott Hutchens.
Adults who are interested can practice with the USVI senior men’s national team on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. and Sundays at 11 a.m. at Antilles School on St. Thomas.
The USVI Lacrosse Association is a registered nonprofit organization, and donations can be made at www.usvila.org.
For more information on the St. John lacrosse club, contact Scott at 340-227-8490 or scotthutchens44@gmail.com.