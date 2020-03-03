Forty karate students ages five to 12 tested for intermediate rank Saturday at Shen Dragon Dojo on St. Thomas. With Shihan Jerry Otto are, back row from left, James Boschulte, Will Zimmerman, Audrey Zimmerman, Sensei Bryan Otto, Ajoni Stapleton, Veer Chatlani, Sempai Will Wheatley, Rashell Machuca and Louie Nguyen, and front row, Raj Murpuri, Kolin Sammy and James Hendersen. The students were promoted based on their rank to yellow, orange, blue, green and purple belts.
Grand Master Jerry Otto of Shen Dragon Karate Dojo on St. Thomas was chosen to be featured in the “2020 Action Martial Arts Magazine Hall of Honors World History Book” and was inducted into the Martial Arts Hall of Honors. Otto also was chosen to grace the front cover of the book.
“Action Martial Arts Magazine” celebrated its 20th anniversary and its Hall of Honors awards banquet, which is considered a premier martial arts event. More than 10,000 martial arts enthusiasts attended the expo, with more than 200 vendors, 50 seminars, five martial arts tournaments and over 1,500 attending the awards banquet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.