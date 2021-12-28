The St. Thomas Lodge 9679, with the help of the Human Services Department’s Division of Children and Family Services, decided to organize a day of play, Santa and gifts for more than 40 children who are in the foster care system.
“As you know, children are put into foster care while their immediate family works towards being able to care for them again, or while the child is hoping to be placed with a permanent family. Being able to give them some sense of normalcy and a space to play is extremely important for their continued development,” stated DCFS administrator Charrisse Hart.
The event took place at the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum last week. Children ages 4 months to 18 years old got a chance to play, explore and discover some of the museum’s exhibits and activities, meet Santa and receive gifts from their Christmas lists. After receiving their gifts, the children and their guardians were treated to a to-go snack and a stocking stuffed with goodies.
Lodge almoner, Shawn C. Browne, led the coordination of this event, one of his first as the almoner.
“I was a little stressed at first, but once the gifts started coming together, we knew it would go well,” Browne said. “We are grateful to the community for supporting this initiative to bring a merry Christmas to children who are not often included.”
“We were very happy to host an event like this where private and government organizations collaborated to bring children a new experience, one that encourages lifelong learning. I personally wasn’t aware there were so many children being fostered, but I’m grateful that the V.I. Children’s Museum could provide a safe educational space for them to play this holiday season,” said Museum Director Chantel Hoheb.