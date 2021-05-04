Carl Christopher, originally from St. Thomas, was named the inaugural Command Senior Chief at Aegis Training and Readiness Center in April.
A Command Senior Chief serves as a command-level senior enlisted leader in a variety of Navy commands afloat and ashore. They have a significant role in every aspect of command-wide readiness and mission accomplishment. They report directly to the Commanding Officer and work closely with the Executive Officer in the formulation and implementation of all policies concerning the morale, welfare, job satisfaction, discipline, utilization and training of enlisted personnel.
Christopher enlisted in the U.S. Navy through the Delayed Entry Program in December 2000. Following completion of basic training at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Ill., he reported to Ship Serviceman “A” School in Meridian, Miss.
He is a graduate of the U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy, Class of 210, and Command Master Chief/Chief of the Boat Class 225. He holds an associate degree in liberal arts from Saint Leo University.
Christopher graduated at the top of his class and selected orders to USS Enterprise (CVN 65) in Norfolk, Va. His other sea duty assignments include USS Stout (DDG 55), USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) and USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). Ashore, he served at the Naval Recruiting District Richmond, Va., and Naval Technical Training Center in Meridian, Miss.
In February 2021, Christopher was selected to the Command Senior Chief program, and in April, reported to the AEGIS Training and Readiness Center as the inaugural CMDCS.
His personal awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (three awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (seven awards) and various unit, campaign and service awards. He is qualified as an enlisted surface warfare specialist, aviation warfare specialist, and master training specialist.