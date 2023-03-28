St. Thomas-based doctor, business owner, philanthropist, public speaker, bestselling author and recognized leader in functional medicine Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson and philanthropist, entrepreneur and global merchant banker Richard J. Stephenson recently received the Unsung Hero Award at the Unforgettable Evening gala in Beverly Hills benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund.
The WCRF is a program of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The award honors them for their commitment to fighting cancer and supporting patient-centered treatment and care.
An Unforgettable Evening is WCRF’s flagship fundraising event featuring noted honorees and inspiring tributes to cancer survivors and the memory of those impacted by cancer. For more than 20 years, the event has brought together leaders in entertainment, cancer research and corporate philanthropy to raise funds for pioneering cancer research conducted at leading medical and academic institutions in California and across the U.S. Previous honorees have included Kate Hudson, Natalie Cole, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Jennifer Hudson, Elton John, Nicole Kidman and others.
Accepting the award, Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson said, “We are so honored to be named this year’s Unsung Heroes, and while we may be taking home this beautiful, golden, crystal piece, we are sharing it eternally with each one of you and more.”
This year, actress Sharon Stone received the 2023 Courage Award, presented by Jamie Tisch, for her support of breast cancer research and dedication to raising awareness for the cause.
The Stephenson family, longtime residents and business owners in the territory, have been active supporters of several community initiatives such as Cancer Support VI, Jazz in the Park, The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands, their $2 million Help USVI Now! hurricane relief fund and their donation of $1 million for the new My Brother’s Workshop campus.