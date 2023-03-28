St. Thomas-based doctor, business owner, philanthropist, public speaker, bestselling author and recognized leader in functional medicine Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson and philanthropist, entrepreneur and global merchant banker Richard J. Stephenson recently received the Unsung Hero Award at the Unforgettable Evening gala in Beverly Hills benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund.

The WCRF is a program of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The award honors them for their commitment to fighting cancer and supporting patient-centered treatment and care.