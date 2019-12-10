Winners from the St. Thomas/St. John Youth Scholastic Chess Club chess tournament, held Saturday at the Lockhart Elementary School, display their trophies. They are, front row from left, second place in the 12 years and under category, Naitik Jhanwar (All Saints Cathedral School); third-place, 12 years and under, Eli Blondeau (Antilles School); first place, 9 years and under, Jah Atmaramari (Antilles School); second place, 9 years and under, Lois Williams (home school); and third place, 9 years and under, Sean Ledee (Antilles School). Back row, from left, are first place, 12 years and under, Abram Williams (home school); second place, 13 years and above, Ethan Ronen (Antilles School); second place, 13 years and above, Marco Emile (Ivanna Eudora Kean High School); and first place, 13 years and above, Eve Williams (home school).
