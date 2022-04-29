ST. THOMAS ‑‑‑‑ On May 4 at 6:30 p.m., the public can offer fiscal support to families and individuals fleeing the Ukraine by attending a concert honoring Israel’s Independence Day, which doubles as a fundraiser to assist Ukrainian refugees.
As of Wednesday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees data portal has determined nearly 5.5 million Ukrainian’s have been displaced outside of their country and stretched over seven separate bordering countries.
Most refugees — nearly three million — have fled to Poland, nearly 800,000 have fled to Romania, over 600,000 have fled to the Russian Federation, over 500,000 fled to Hungary, nearly 450,000 fled to the Republic of Moldova, over 350,000 fled to Slovakia, and nearly 25,000 have sought refuge in Belarus.
The Russian invasion, which began in late February, has rattled the hearts of many, including the Hebrew Church of St. Thomas‘ (St. Thomas Synagogue) Rabbi Michael Feshbach who only recently returned from a missionary trip to Poland where he and other men of the cloth brought two tons of supplies and $750,000 in donation to Ukrainian refugees sheltering in that country.
“We are celebrating Israeli independence by helping Ukrainian refugees and we are doing it in the Virgin Islands,” Feshbach said. “I felt an obligation to go to Poland and help because after the hurricanes [Irma and Maria] we took a hand and now it’s time for us to give a hand.”
Piggybacking off his international trip, the St. Thomas Synagogue will be host to the benefit concert where visiting Israeli musicians Rabbi Or Zohar and Feliza Bascara-Zohar will be performing.
“Or Zohar is an Israeli reformed rabbi, which is a rare thing in a day where most rabbis are orthodox,” Feshbach said. “He and his wife are musicians and I heard them in person in Jerusalem in 2016 when I was there for a concert. So, when I saw him again and we were at dinner in Poland on this mission, I said to him please come visit me in the Virgin Islands… that’s what led to this wonderful opportunity.”
Feliza & Or Zohar are both composers and performers of “sacred music” according to their website which reveals the pair is based in Galilee, but they broadcast and tour internationally. The duo has released three albums of which some singles are set for performance during the concert: Lev Tahor (2007) Mikolot Mayim (2016) and Kets Hap’laot (2020).
To watch their performance the public is welcome to join in person or follow along as it will be streamed via the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3407744312
All proceeds from the event will be used to support the refugee programs of the Jewish Community Center of Krakow, which is the same organization Feshbach volunteered for during his Poland missionary trip, which he describes as a “really powerful” experience.
Though the organization was found primarily to help out elderly holocaust survivors, Feshbach said they made the decision to help people regardless of the center’s or those in need’s religious background.
The same welcoming, compassionate energy has washed over the country of Poland as well.
“The astonishing thing as that many Pols are taking Ukrainians into their homes or into hotels and sheltering them. Pols are saying ‘We are doing now what we did not do 80 years ago for Jews. Poland is really stepping up in an amazing and powerful way,” Feshbach said.
The benefit concert is free but donations can be made through the Jewish Community Center of Krakow’s website or via check through the congregation.