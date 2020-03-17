Priscilla Lynn, center, founder of Street Level VI, presents a donation to Gifft Hill School’s music teacher Dennison Blackett, left, and students Eion Roberts, Christian Foust, Ohsemenard Vales, A.J. Phillips and Ricquan Charlemagne.
Street Level VI recently presented a $100 donation to the scholarship program for the high school music students of Gifft Hill School, the second donation in the organization’s ongoing effort to support Virgin Islands youth music programs.
According to Gifft Hill music teacher Dennison Blackett, “The SLVI donation will be applied towards our new scholarship fund for high school students to attend a 5-week program at Berklee College of Music. It will help with application fees and instruments that they would need to travel.”
