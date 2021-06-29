Alpha Kappa Alpha Gertrude Lockhart Melchoir Scholarship
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. has announced three recipients of its 2021 Gertrude Lockhart Melchior Scholarship award. Dasmine Maynard of Charlotte Amalie High School was awarded $1,500. NiKoya Browne, also from Charlotte Amalie High School, was awarded $1,000 and Eurnette Christopher received $500. In addition, four book scholarships were awarded to Amarah Creque from the Seventh Day Adventist School and Kaylin Wallen, Jehaida Williams and Mithcell Turnbull Jr. of Ivanna Eudora Kean High School.
Due North Scholarship
St. Croix Educational Complex Class of 2021 graduate Sanaa Burke has been awarded a scholarship from Due North to study meteorology and atmospheric science at the University of the Virgin Islands. Her main goal is to use her experiences and expertise to come up with effective strategies and precautionary measures for when hurricanes approach the territory and provide accurate weather forecasts for her fellow Virgin Islanders.
The Due North Scholarship was established to encourage local Virgin Islands students who may not have wanted to pursue a STEM degree to reconsider, but to also consider how that degree may benefit the board rooms of those who can make a change.
Ruby Rutnik Scholarship
The Ruby Rutnik Scholarship Fund has announced that Jada Jarvis and Lila Uzzell are the two winners of their grants for 2021. They will each receive $2,500 to further their goals for higher education.
Jarvis, a junior at The New School in Manhattan, has now been accepted in a five-year program that will lead to a bachelor of arts in culture and media and a master’s degree in creative publishing and critical journalism.
Uzzell will be entering a two-year program at the University of the Virgin Islands leading to a master’s degree in marine and environmental science.
Rekisha Codogan of St. Thomas was inducted as a member of the 2021 College of Coastal Georgia Student Hall of Fame.
The single highest honor bestowed on a student at Coastal Georgia, the Student Hall of Fame seeks to recognize senior students who have made significant contributions to the betterment of the College of Coastal Georgia.
In addition to her overall outstanding leadership, Rekisha was named to the the Dean’s List for spring 2021. She received a bachelor of health science with a concentration in exercise science with a business minor.
Viren Punjabi of St. Thomas has been named to the 2021 Worcester Polytechnic Institute Dean’s List for spring 2021, majoring in Aerospace Engineering.
Russell Armstrong of Christiansted has earned Dean’s List honors for the spring 2021 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland.
Emma Timmons of Frederiksted. was named to the Wyoming Seminary winter 2021 Dean’s List.