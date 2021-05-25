St. Thomas native Diantha Matthews, a sophomore at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Fla., was nominated and awarded the prestigious Shining Star Award for leadership qualities and exceptional performance in curricular involvements.
The award will be presented at the 28th Annual Knights of Honor Awards this month. Diantha was the salutatorian of the All Saints Cathedral School’s Class of 2019 and the 2014 District Spelling Bee Champion.
— — —
Kivondra Kay-Kay Fagg graduated from Liberty University with a master of science degree in criminal justice. Kivondra attended Charlotte Amalie High School.