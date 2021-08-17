Akayah Rodriquez is the 2021 recipient of the Nigel O. Hodge Foundation Scholarship. A graduate of Ivanna Eudora Kean High School and an honor student, she will attend the University of the Virgin Islands nursing program. She hopes to become a registered nurse and later, a nurse administrator.
Matthew Mays, class of 2021, and Natalia Kuipers, class of 2024, both from St. Croix, were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Bryant University in Rhode Island.
Emma Timmons of Frederiksted graduated from Wyoming Seminary in the Wyoming Valley of Pennsylvania on May 29.