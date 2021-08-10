The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands has awarded more than $336,000 in summer program grants to 25 USVI organizations to support a variety of programs serving children and older youth throughout the territory through a variety of funds, fiscal sponsorships and grants. Grants ranged from $1,500 for scholarships up to $29,812 for operational costs.
Of the total, more than $137,000 was distributed throughout the St. Thomas/St. John district and more than $152,000 on St. Croix. In addition, $47,000 was designated for territory-wide programs. Funding priority was focused on applicants who were able to demonstrate the ability to serve children of lower-income families, essential workers, and other families experiencing COVID-related challenges.
“While virtual, in-person and hybrid programming were all considered, we are pleased to announce that a majority of the summer programs and camps receiving funding were able to find safe ways to serve children in a full-day in-person format,” said CFVI President Dee Baecher-Brown. “Ultimately, that was our hope all along, especially given how much the pandemic has disrupted and changed everything over the past year or so.”