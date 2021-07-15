For the second time in less than four years, the St. John School of the Arts has had to forego its major annual fundraiser, Broadway Comes to St. John. In 2018, the event was thwarted by Hurricane Irma, and this year, the coronavirus pandemic delivered a one-two punch.
The arts school delivered a highly scaled-back season of programming in 2020-2021, meaning tuition revenues were greatly reduced, and again this year Broadway Comes to St. John fundraiser was canceled.
“It was looking a bit bleak for us,” said St. John School of the Arts Executive Director Kim Wild. “Donald Sussman has always been a very good supporter of the school, and our superstar sponsor for Broadway Comes to St. John. Board member Ronnie Lee contacted Donald, and he’s supported us this year in a huge way.”
Sussman, who founded Paloma Funds and has a home on St. John, responded to the need with a $60,000 donation to the arts school.
“It was huge for us to know that we’re going to be okay going into the new season,” said Wild.
The Broadway Comes to St. John fundraiser has been a popular event for the arts school since 2011. Master teachers with decades of professional Broadway experience work with the island’s fourth-graders over three weeks of intense work, resulting in a show of song and dance that boosts the student’s self-esteem and entertains the community while raising money for the school.
“In every field, including my own field of finance, creativity is key to unlocking new ideas,” said Sussman. “I greatly admired [SJSA founder] Sis Frank and her vision for the St. John School of the Arts as a unique and important anchor in our island community — a source of teaching and learning and a font of creativity and entertainment. I am happy to help ensure its continued vibrancy and success, and to honor Sis Frank’s legacy, which we cherish.”
The school’s executive director said she’s expecting a more normal level of programming for the 2021-2022 season, and Broadway is set to return on Jan. 29, 2022. Additionally, the Sis Frank Concert Series will move from its virtual platform back to live performances at the arts school.
“It’s just such an amazing donation,” Wild said. “It will definitely go toward helping the school come out of this pandemic.”