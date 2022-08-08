bohio

Children build a fake fire in the Taíno bohío exhibit at the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum in Havensight, St. Thomas.

 Photo by VIRGIN ISLANDS CHILDREN’S MUSEUM

ST. THOMAS — A new exhibit at the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum is exploring the history and culture of the indigenous Taino people in the territory.

The exhibit was developed in partnership with the Guainía Taíno Tribe of the Virgin Islands to celebrate and educate visitors about Pre-Columbian Virgin Islanders, the Taino, Kalinago (Karib) and Igneri (Arawak) tribes.