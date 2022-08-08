ST. THOMAS — A new exhibit at the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum is exploring the history and culture of the indigenous Taino people in the territory.
The exhibit was developed in partnership with the Guainía Taíno Tribe of the Virgin Islands to celebrate and educate visitors about Pre-Columbian Virgin Islanders, the Taino, Kalinago (Karib) and Igneri (Arawak) tribes.
The V.I. Guainía Taíno tribal kasike (chieftain) Maekiaphan Phillips and other members of the tribe have erected a replica of a Taíno bohío inside the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum to educate visitors about ancestral Taíno life. A bohío is a house built of woven palm leaves and wood from the royal palm tree. The thatched roofed hut has been filled with household objects needed for the maintenance of an ancestral Taíno family, such as a pretend play fire pit, agricultural products such as corn, toy fish and baskets. Taíno history and story books have been added for children and their caregivers to learn about Taíno culture together. The bohío exhibit incorporates multiple avenues for learning through imaginative play, sensory exploration and storytelling.
“The stories passed down through oral history of our ancestry and ancestral way of life are being lost. I believe all types of museums can help to preserve and transmit traditional ancestral knowledge by teaching our children the culture, traditions and history of their past,” said Phillips.
Humans first arrived in the Virgin Islands about 2,500 to 3,000 years ago from South America, and around 500 to 1,000 years ago, Taíno culture was established in the territory. Although elements of Taíno culture remain strong in parts of the Caribbean, it has only been a little over one year since Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed a proclamation recognizing the Guainía Taíno Tribe of the Virgin Islands.
“We hope the Taíno bohío exhibit will spark conversations between caregivers and their children about traditional ways of life in the Virgin Islands and increase the visibility of indigenous peoples from throughout the Caribbean region,” said Amber McCammon, the museum’s curator. “The United States Virgin Islands are the homelands of Taíno people who have ongoing cultural and spiritual connections to this area. The Virgin Islands Children’s Museum is committed to acknowledging and honoring the human history tied to this land.”
The Virgin Islands Children’s Museum is in Buccaneer Mall, Havensight, on St. Thomas. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit https://www.vichildrensmuseum.org/.