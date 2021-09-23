The Agricultural Plan Task Force will discuss the findings of the preliminary Virgin Islands Agricultural Plan for additional public input this evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. during a territorywide hybrid town hall. The goal of the plan is to increase agricultural productivity in the territory.
“This is your plan,” said University of the Virgin Islands President Dr. David Hall, co-leader of the Agricultural Plan Task Force. “The task force is merely the architect. We have listened to territory farmers, gardeners, the community, and stakeholders to understand the challenges, concerns, successes, and priorities. We value your feedback immensely and now ask the public to review our preliminary plan to ensure we are on track so we can make any adjustments as needed.”
Farmers and interested members of the community are invited to join the town hall via Zoom at bit.ly/AGTownHall2, or by using the meeting ID 946 3309 6097.
Limited seating is available for in-person participation at the UVI Great Hall on St. Croix, the Cleone H. Creque Legislative Conference Room on St. John, or the UVI Administration and Conference Center on St. Thomas. Social distancing and proper mask usage will be strictly enforced at the in-person locations, and pre-registration for those wishing to attend in person is required. To register, call 340-693-1003.
More information on the 2021 Agricultural Plan can be found at doa.vi.gov/ag-plan. To share input, email agplan@doa.vi.gov.