Education Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington recently hosted a “State of the Union,” four-day tour to meet with principals of the department’s 24 schools in a collaborative effort to drive to boost student success.

The in-person meetings, held Jan. 24-27, were the first of their kind in the department’s recent history. The discussions allowed principals to openly share on topics such as student test scores, enrollment numbers, graduation rates, school safety, technology and maintenance needs, student mental health and wellness, staffing needs and morale, parental involvement and more. As part of the presentations, each principal outlined plans they intend to implement to address their school’s needs.