James Craig and Jacquie Baly recently exchanged wedding vows at Pelican Cove on St. Croix, the bride’s home island.
The two met at a networking meeting hosted by the Greater Houston Partnership, of which Baly is a former vice president. She counsels clients in public and media affairs and is also a professor at the University of Houston, a political analyst for Fox News and various radio stations and serves as an adviser to Gov. Greg Abbott on higher education initiatives.
Craig, who is the CEO of ISS, a company specializing in the technical repair and maintenance of refineries with locations in Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi and Canada, is actively engaged with the St. Croix refinery’s restart. They dated for five months before reconnecting again in 2019.
Baly’s sons participated in the ceremony. Her eldest son, Raphael, is a senior and MLB prospect at Trinity University, and Alexandre, her youngest son, is a junior and neuroscience major at Harvard University.