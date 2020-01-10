The Ahn Trio will perform at the St. John School of the Arts tonight at 7:30. Jazz drummer Dion Parson will open the concert celebrating the school’s 40th anniversary.
The Ahn Trio, comprising three talented sisters (Maria, cello; Angella, violin; and Lucia, piano), has been coming to St. John for two decades. The concert starts off the Sis Frank Concert Series. The late Sis Frank, the school’s co-founder and then executive director, heard them in concert as Juilliard students and brought them to St. John in the 1990s.
