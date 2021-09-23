Daily News Staff
The Caribbean Genealogy Library will feature the second part of its dive into the St. Thomas Graphics Collection in the “The Printing Press and Community Memory” at 2 p.m. Saturday. The online event will be presented by Sen. Myron D. Jackson and Ruby Simmonds Esannason.
To register, which is required, contact the library at caribgenlibrary@gmail.com, or go to the presentation webpage at https://cgl.vi/pages/STGC-Workshops-RES.html.
Jackson and Simmonds will illustrate the importance of preserving our written and printed history, which is so critically significant in the preservation of our collective memory.
The St. Thomas Graphics Collection is a treasure trove of Virgin Islands history, culture and the identity of a people, and a narrative of a local printing press that transformed a community’s oral and written history and their efforts to preserve their collective memory.
Funding for this free presentation is provided through the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities under the CARES Act.