ST. THOMAS — The Caribbean Genealogy Library, a leading resource for family and history research in the Virgin Islands, has recently received the Pedrito Francois Family Tree Collection. This gift is a donation by Darryl Francois on behalf of the Francois family in memory of their father.
The Pedrito Francois Family Tree Collection includes 25,000 names of persons residing in the Virgin Islands with familial connections to Francois. The family tree includes many branches and dates to the 1700’s. Francois included some notes, such as places and sources used, with his entries.
The collection has 1,500 places noted. Many are street addresses on St. Thomas and St. Croix. The places also include other islands of the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico, Anguilla, Barbados, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Haiti, St. Barthelemy, Cayman Islands, Guadeloupe and others. There are also locations on the U.S. mainland, South Africa, China, Venezuela, Wales, France, Denmark, Costa Rica, England, Canada and more. Sources cited include censuses, Episcopal church records, funeral records, individual interviews, newspapers, recorder of deeds records, Roman Catholic church records and other materials.
François helped start the Caribbean Genealogy Library in 2000. He served as a member of the library’s Board of Directors for at least 10 years and served as a volunteer librarian until 2017. His greatest contributions were in research and genealogy of local families.
The Pedrito Francois Family Tree Collection contains more than 20 years of research by Francois. He compiled his family information from archival documents. Sadly, hurricanes Irma and Maria destroyed his roof, which caused the loss of all the fruits of his genealogical research. Fortunately, not very long before the storms, he had saved a copy of the family tree collection for his son, Darryl, residing safely in Virginia.
The Pedrito François Family Tree Collection is a family tree file, and it is available for genealogy research at the Caribbean Genealogy Library. The library intends to hold an open house-workshop focusing on the collection soon. Anyone interested in using the collection, attending an event about the collection or has any questions about the collection should write to the library by email at caribgenlibrary@gmail.com.