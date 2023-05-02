ST. THOMAS — The Caribbean Genealogy Library, a leading resource for family and history research in the Virgin Islands, has recently received the Pedrito Francois Family Tree Collection. This gift is a donation by Darryl Francois on behalf of the Francois family in memory of their father.

The Pedrito Francois Family Tree Collection includes 25,000 names of persons residing in the Virgin Islands with familial connections to Francois. The family tree includes many branches and dates to the 1700’s. Francois included some notes, such as places and sources used, with his entries.