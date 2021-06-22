Recipients of the Edward P. McKenzie Family Trust Scholarship on St. Croix have been announced. Scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each were awarded to five St. Croix graduating seniors:
The scholarship, established by St. Thomas businessman Edward P. McKenzie, is dedicated to providing assistance to accomplished high school seniors throughout the U.S. Virgin Islands. Scholarships can be used towards any academic or school-related expenses. These expenses could include traveling, housing, tuition, and support while at school. The scholarship plans to run on a semi-annual basis for upcoming high school graduates.
“It was impressive to see the great things some of these high school students are doing to pave the way for a successful future,” said Scholarship Committee member Drew McKenzie. “So many of these accomplished applicants will be doing wonderful things that the community will be proud of.”
“The selections were truly difficult given the great talent we saw in the applications,” said Scholarship Committee Chairman Edward P. McKenzie. “All are deserving in their own ways.”
Scholarship recipients include:
• Abigail Valery is a graduate of St. Croix Educational Complex. A member of the St. Croix Educational Complex High School Concert Band, Mighty Marching Barracudas, S.C.E.C. Jazz Ensemble, Voices of Praise Choir and VI Youth Ensemble, Valery plans to attend Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to study music education.
• Caliyah Heliger graduated from St. Croix Educational Complex with a 4.0 GPA. She was involved in student government, National Honor Society, Rotary Interact Club, Future Business Leaders of America, varsity softball and varsity volleyball. She plans to attend Howard University to study chemistry.
• Christian St. Rose is a graduate of St. Joseph High School. He was a member of the National Honor Society as its vice-president and has also been involved with the Rotary Club of the Virgin Islands and was selected to represent the U.S. Virgin Islands in the virtually hosted 2021 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards. He will be attending the City University of New York to study mechanical engineering technology.
• Jessymar Torres graduated from St. Croix Educational Complex High School with a 4.0 GPA. She participated in student government and assisted the art department in helping release a school calendar showcasing Virgin Islanders. She will attend Jacksonville University to study chemistry.
• Zoe Henry is a graduate of St. Croix Central High School. She was a member of the junior varsity and varsity volleyball and softball teams as well as the National Honor Society, student council, poetry club and J.R.O.T.C. She plans to attend Nova Southeastern University to study biology.