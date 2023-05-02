The Forum presents its annual Film Festival this month, showing award-winning films for three consecutive Wednesdays, starting May 3.
On May 3, the documentary “Navalny” will be featured. Named the 2023 Best Documentary by the Academy Awards, the film centers on events surrounding the August 2020 assassination attempt on former Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny by poisoning. He was ultimately transferred from a Russian hospital to Germany both for further fear for his life if left in Russia without protection, and that any evidence of the poisoning being destroyed by the state in the initial and continuing suspicions that the attempt was either backed or directed by the Kremlin under President Vladimir Putin which has always been denied.
“Descendant,” named the Best Documentary Feature by the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards will be shown Wednesday, May 10. The American historical documentary directed by Margaret Brown, chronicles the story behind Africatown in Alabama, and the descendants of the last known enslaved Africans brought to the United States aboard the Clotilda. The wreckage of the Clotilda was found in 2019 in the Mobile River of Alabama, and the film explores the community of Africatown and the descendants of some of the last known enslaved Africans who were brought to the United States aboard the ship 40 years after slavery had already been deemed a capital offense.
“RRR” concludes the film festival on May 17, a film that won Best Original Song by the 2023 Academy Awards. In 1920, during the British Raj, administrator Scott Buxton and his wife Catherine visit a forest in Adilabad, where they abduct Malli, a young girl with a talent for artistry, from the Gond tribe. The tribe’s guardian Komaram Bheem embarks to Delhi with the intent of rescuing her, under the guise of a Muslim man named Akhtar. Elsewhere, the Nizamate of Hyderabad, sympathetic to the Raj, warns Scott’s office of the impending danger. Undeterred, Catherine enlists the assistance of A. Rama Raju, an ambitious officer in the Indian Imperial Police to quell the threat. Embarking on his new assignment, Raju and his uncle, Venkateswarulu, attend several pro-independence gatherings in the hopes of finding clues. His opinions attract the attention of Lachhu, Bheem’s gullible aide. Falling for Raju’s trickery, he attempts to induct him into Bheem’s plot, only to flee when he discovers his true identity.
The films will be screened at Prior-Jolleck Hall at Antilles School. Both Navalny” and “Descendant” will be shown at 7 p.m. “RRR” will start at 6 p.m. The courtyard opens an hour before screening for small meals by Amalia Café and live music. Tickets are $10 for adults per night, $5 for students and free for children, though they must have a ticket to secure a seat. Tickets are available at www.theforumvi.org or on Google at The Forum — Promotix.