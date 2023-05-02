Navalny

Alexei Navalny’s attempted assassination is examined in The Forum’s first Film Festival presentation, “Navalny.”

 Photo by THE FORUM

The Forum presents its annual Film Festival this month, showing award-winning films for three consecutive Wednesdays, starting May 3.

On May 3, the documentary “Navalny” will be featured. Named the 2023 Best Documentary by the Academy Awards, the film centers on events surrounding the August 2020 assassination attempt on former Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny by poisoning. He was ultimately transferred from a Russian hospital to Germany both for further fear for his life if left in Russia without protection, and that any evidence of the poisoning being destroyed by the state in the initial and continuing suspicions that the attempt was either backed or directed by the Kremlin under President Vladimir Putin which has always been denied.