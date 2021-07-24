Mahatma Gandhi once said, “There are people in the world so hungry that God cannot appear to them except in the form of bread.” In the Seminary that I attended, the Latins said that it was useless to preach the Gospel to physically hungry people; they had to be fed first before listening.
John’s Gospel clarifies that it was not the signs that Jesus did that caused people to follow him; it was the food (John 6:26). Hunger in ancient times was genuine. St. Chrysostom, whose prayer appears in the daily office of “The Book of Common Prayer,” had much to say on the subject of hunger.
According to him, “people were encouraged to give to the hungry, but it was not because of the modern teaching that the poor were fellow human beings who had a moral right to be helped. The self-interest of the benefactor also played a role, and the Christian donor could gain divine honor through almsgiving.” Chrysostom’s most favorable text was Matthew 25:35, in which ministering to the hungry was seen as ministering to Christ.
While the definition of hunger is “a feeling of discomfort or weakness caused by lack of food, coupled with the desire to eat, it is such synonyms as “desire,” “yearning for,” “longing for,” among others, that open our horizon to a deeper and more profound understanding and appreciation of the word “hunger.”
We long for the good old days when people acted responsibly, felt that they were their neighbors’ keepers. We especially long for a change in people’s mentality as COVID-19 cases rise in the Virgin Islands due to the Delta variant. But, unfortunately, some persons’ stubbornness to avail themselves of the vaccine is irresponsible. Not only do they place all of us in danger, but also themselves. According to President Biden, “the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated.” So, if you have not received the vaccine, please do so for yourselves and your elderly parents.
Now the feeding of the five thousand referenced in today’s gospel from John also appears in the Synoptic Gospels (Matthew, Mark, and Luke). The hermeneutical interpretation of this story is very controversial, especially as some deny its connection to the holy Eucharist. Be that as it may, with the guidance of Gregory Dix, whose book entitled “The Shape of the Liturgy” (a must for all serious study of Liturgy), I will demonstrate how the miracle of the five thousand contributes to our understanding of the Holy Eucharist and our lives as a whole.
Now Gregory Dix draws on all four gospels to make the point that four actions of Jesus shaped the Eucharist: Offertory, Consecration, Fraction, and Communion. That is perhaps the sophisticated way to state his contention. First, however, let me state it in another way: Jesus takes the bread (take), blesses it (bless), breaks it (break), and then distributes it (distributes). This action is so apparent to the eye that even a child would notice these actions of a priest when they attend the service of the holy Eucharist.
I recall an incident when I was a school teacher. At that time, the priest celebrated the Eucharist with his back to the people, for the altar was hermetically sealed to the wall. As liturgical innovations hit the BVI, the priest decided to place a table in front of the altar and celebrate from behind that table, thus facing the people. His next step was to test the waters on the schoolchildren who regularly attended the Eucharist on Wednesday. He had a rude awakening. There was no distraction from the children that morning. All eyes were fixed on the priest. No doubt, he must have thought that at last, he had gained their attention. What happened was the manual acts of the priest at the consecration of the elements (bread and wine) caught the children’s attention. No sooner than they had left the church, the children began to try out the manual acts of the priest in the classroom. The children did not get the idea that the manual acts were associated with the consecration of the elements. To them, it was much fun.
Supporters of Dix point to the similarity of the feeding of the five thousand with the Last Supper. At the Last Supper, the disciples sat in a reclining position around a table. We are accustomed to seeing pictures of the Last Supper with Jesus and his disciples sitting in chairs at a table. But this was not the way ancient people and their guests had dinner. Instead, they sat in a reclining position. So, when Jesus tells the people to sit on the grass, they adopt a reclining position.
At the Last Supper, Jesus took the bread. Here in the feeding of the five thousand, he does the same. This action is what shapes the offertory .
So, in the feeding of the five thousand, a boy from the crowd presents Jesus with five barley loaves and two fish, which hardly could feed anyone. But his offering was significant in that it came from the people. So, at the offertory, we present a portion of our labor and life to God: “All things come from you O Lord, and of your own have we given you.”
This giving raises the question, “how much should we give to God.” I would put it another way. Our offering to God should be authentic. It should honestly represent what we earn. Holy scripture suggests a tenth of our earnings. When last did you and I give a tenth of our earnings to God? Or do we pay all of our bills first and then give what remains to God? Shame on us.
In the feeding of the five thousand, Jesus receives the five barley loaves and two fish from the boy. Similarly, the peoples’ gifts of bread, wine, money or other gifts are explicitly presented to the deacon, who shares in Christ’s service by ordination. If there is no deacon, the celebrant who was ordained as a deacon, receives the offerings.
Mark tells us that Jesus looked up to heaven and blessed the five barley loaves and two fish. Our link here is the Eucharistic prayer. In this prayer, all the gifts: bread, wine, money, or other gifts are consecrated or blessed. It must be emphasized that there is no special prayer at the offering of the bread, wine, money, or other gifts; none is intended. Some Anglican churches do. It is in the Eucharistic prayer that all our offerings and ourselves are presented as a “living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to God which is your spiritual worship.”
In the feeding of the five thousand, Jesus breaks the bread so that it can be distributed. In the Eucharist, this is called the fraction. The consecrated bread is broken, a period of silence is kept. Then may be sung or said the fraction anthem. In place of “Christ our passover is sacrificed for us,” another suitable anthem may be said or sung.
After the bread is broken in the feeding of the five thousand, it is distributed. In the Liturgy, this part is called Communion, where both bread and wine from one cup are distributed to all.
Gregory Dix insists that the Liturgy’s shape is based on a four-fold shape to the Liturgy, by which he means the Eucharist, particularly the eucharistic prayer and what follows. The four-fold action is 1) taking (the bread and wine); 2) giving thanks over them; 3) breaking the bread; 4) sharing the elements (bread and wine).
For me, there is a theological logic to this four-fold action. All that we give at the offertory cannot even be compared with what God has given us. It should move us to be more concerned about God’s interest: feeding the poor, attending to the sick, binding up the brokenhearted, the list goes on. Our lives should be lives of thanksgiving. There go I, but for the grace of God. Have we ever thought of how many in the world go without a meal, how incumbent it is for us to share with others whose needs are in plain sight?
The word “Eucharist” means “thanksgiving.” It is a prayer where the saving events of Christ are rehearsed in public. It is thanksgiving for Christmas, Epiphany, Good Friday, Easter and Ascension Day. For these days, point more than anything else for what God has done in Christ for us.
At the Eucharist, they are lifted before God. They become to us, Christ body and blood. Christ is a present in the sacrament. He is the sacrament of the encounter with God. Further, in the Eucharist, we become thankful people, and participants in the saving activity of God in Christ.
— The Rev. Canon Lionel S. Rymer is president of the standing committee of the Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands.