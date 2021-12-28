The University of the Virgin Islands Association of Black Journalists’ Christmas Toys Giveaway was led by one of the youngest Virgin Islanders for the second year in a row.
Four-year-old Kohl Sealey of St. Croix gathered up some his favorite toys and filled two boxes to give away to kids in need for the holidays. Kohl’s generosity has inspired the UVI group to make this activity an annual event.
“I like to give away my toys to kids who don’t have as many toys,” he said.
“He’s a real smart kid and very generous to others,” said his father, Chris Sealey. He noted that his son was excited about the opportunity to share the fun of his toys with other children. An alumnus of UVI, Chris Sealey feels that it is his duty as a parent to demonstrate love, charity and empathy, important character traits for his young son to develop.
Nikiyah Gerson, UVI Voice reporter and UVIABJ treasurer, was the sole UVIABJ representative on St. Croix to physically secure donations this year, in part because of the Omicron strain of the COVID-19 virus.
“People were willing to help, but they were sick and coughing and stuff,” Gerson said. “I didn’t want to interact with them because this virus is serious, you know. I didn’t mind collecting the toys because I knew Kohl was excited about me coming to pick them up and he was so proud to be able to help.”
“It’s so cool that our student chapter in the Caribbean has its own little Santa,” said UVIABJ President Nadege Barber, confined to her home due to illness. “The UVIABJ executive board and members wish Kohl Sealey a very happy holiday and thank him for his generous donation during this season of joy.”