The Market St. Croix recently presented a matching gift of $10,000 to Queen Louise Home for Children, which celebrated 117 years of continuous care for children in December. The Hamed family pledged to match up to $10,000 in donations made to the home in December as a Christmas fundraiser for the program. The campaign raised $22,000, and the Hamed family’s matching gift brought the total amount of contributions to $32,000.
“This would not be possible without the compassion of individuals like the Hamed brothers and the many who continue to support the home,” said Chief Executive Officer of Lutheran Social Services of the Virgin Islands Junia John-Straker.
The Hamed brothers, Waleed, Waheed, Mufeed and Hisham, have continued to support the children at Queen Louise Home in honor of their father’s legacy. They have donated funds to support the Queen Louise Home for Children for the last five years with their Christmas tree sales each December. Due to the pandemic, the sales were postponed and replaced with The Market St. Croix challenge to the community to match funds raised during December.
“We wanted to give some sense of normalcy and hope to our community and help everyone to reconnect,” said Waleed Hamed, co-owner of the Market St. Croix.
“I knew Mr. Hamed, and I am elated that Queen Louise Home was selected as a way to honor him,” said John-Straker.
Hisham Hamed, co-owner of The Market St. Croix, said, “These children did not choose whom they are born to nor their unfortunate circumstances. Those who are fortunate enough to help, should. We all should.”