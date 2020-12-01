The Market St. Croix (formerly Plaza West) and the Hamed family have pledged to match $10,000 in donations toward a Christmas fundraiser benefitting Queen Louise Home for Children on St. Croix.
The Hamed family made the decision to suspend the annual Christmas tree sale to focus on keeping the community safe during the pandemic. Tree sales have traditionally helped raise funds for Queen Louise Home for Children during the holiday season, and The Market St. Croix hopes to motivate the community to continue to support the children’s home.
Queen Louise Home for Children is a 24-hour residential foster care for children in the Virgin Islands. The program is a part of Lutheran Social Services of the Virgin Islands, the largest private child and family services agency in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“This is an unprecedented time in our community where we have to look out for one another. Although we all are saddened that the community will miss what has become an enjoyable family outing, nevertheless, it is the right thing to do for this time,” said Shawn Hamed.
Christmas donations to Queen Louise Home received through the entire month of December will count toward the challenge and will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $10,000, by The Market St. Croix. Gifts can be made online at lssvi.org/christmas or call 340-772-4099.