Majors Joe and Lisa Irvine have been installed as the new officers at the St. Croix Corps of The Salvation Army. The Irvines arrived on St. Croix in early July from the Northeast, succeeding Captain Steven Thomas, who was reassigned to Ohio.
With more than 30 years of experience with The Salvation Army, the Irvines have served in more than 10 corps, including Brooklyn, N.Y., and Chicago. For most of their careers, they have been administrators for The Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Centers (ARC) faith-based residential, work therapy, and addiction recovery programs. The nearest ARC to the Virgin Islands is in San Juan.
In the past, The Salvation Army Corps in the U.S. Virgin Islands has assisted many Virgin Islanders with alcohol and drug addictions to receive the treatment they need on the road to recovery. Three out of the four graduates of the program are able to return to work and society sober and addiction-free.
“We are so excited to be here on the beautiful island of St. Croix to serve the people who need it most,” said Major Lisa Irvine. “We have a lot of work that needs to be done and we are looking forward to getting at it.”
“The mission of The Salvation Army is to preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ and meet human needs without discrimination,” Major Joe Irvine added.
The Irvines will be putting together a St. Croix Corps Advisory Board, composed of local volunteers. They will also be networking with local agencies to insure that The Salvation Army does its best in helping those most in need.
For more about programs and services, call Major Joe Irvine or Major Lisa Irvine at 340-244-8747.