The U.S. Virgin Islands brought a taste of V.I. culture to the Made In America Festival, held over the holiday weekend. In partnership with RocNation, the USVI welcomed native Virgin Islands artist 5’2 to the stage of the festival held in Philadelphia, Pa.
As the sole destination sponsor of Made in America, the USVI was active in Cause Village with a consumer activation space consisting of Instagram-worthy backdrops, mocko jumbies and a swing over turquoise waters. At the space, consumers entered for a chance to win a free trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Made in America partnership supported the Tourism Department’s Division of Festivals mission to drive visitation to the territory by showcasing its culture through music, dance, food and warm spirit. Made in America festivalgoers also got a small preview of what to expect during the upcoming St. Croix Carnival this December.
“Telling a destination story also means connecting with our native and local community. The Department of Tourism makes an effort to continuously partner, support and promote our local artists where we can. Bringing a V.I. artist to such a prominent national stage like Made in America is a true historic moment for our islands,” said Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte.
The USVI Tourism Department wanted to bring V.I. music to Made in America while helping RocNation identify and promote the next big artist coming from the territory. They submitted four individual local musical talents from the USVI — Mic Love, 5’2, Scarzeo and Th3rd — as contestants to win a chance to perform at Made in America. The RocNation team hand selected 5’2 as the winner. Other performers included Bad Bunny, Tyler the Creator, Kodak Black, Ryan Castro, Icewear Vezzo, Tate McRae.
“We are so incredibly proud to have 5’2 represent the U.S. Virgin Islands and join the Made in America stage. We have so much talent that comes out of the V.I. and while it was extremely challenging to select four, we are grateful to the artists who continue to support the Department of Tourism and all of our efforts to showcase our incredible islands,” said Division of Festivals Director Ian Turnbull.