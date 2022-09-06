Fivetwo

Local artist 5’2 was a featured entertainer during the Labor Day weekend at the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia, Pa.

 Photo by USVI DIVISION OF FESTIVALS

The U.S. Virgin Islands brought a taste of V.I. culture to the Made In America Festival, held over the holiday weekend. In partnership with RocNation, the USVI welcomed native Virgin Islands artist 5’2 to the stage of the festival held in Philadelphia, Pa.

As the sole destination sponsor of Made in America, the USVI was active in Cause Village with a consumer activation space consisting of Instagram-worthy backdrops, mocko jumbies and a swing over turquoise waters. At the space, consumers entered for a chance to win a free trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands.