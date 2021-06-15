ST. THOMAS — The Virgin Islands Children’s Museum is inviting the community to watch and share their Cultural Ambassador videos highlighting V.I. culture bearers.
Thanks to funding provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities through the CARES Act, this program will help bring educational and cultural information to families who still do not have access to face-to-face educational activities.
“While the museum was closed last year, our interim Director Rebecca Hoffart came up with this amazing idea to keep the community engaged even though we couldn’t welcome families into the museum. I most certainly enjoy sharing the works and history of our young and seasoned culture bearers,” said Museum Director Chantel Hoheb.
“The goal of the Cultural Ambassador Program is to weave the existing VICM program with more threads of V.I. culture so that V.I. youth can be encouraged to find their passions and interests and make them feel a part of something bigger, so that no matter where their lives take them, they can always feel at home within their V.I. communities,” she said.
The videos take viewers on a personal journey with V.I. artist Jasmine Lindquist and storyteller Yohance Henley, exploring their backgrounds and getting tips on how to encourage the people in their lives (especially children) to find their passions through culture and hopefully make a living doing what they love.
Lindquist was the subject of the first Cultural Ambassador video. This V.I. artist has been exploring art since elementary school. In her freshman year of high school, she joined the School of Visual Arts and Careers for four years.
Lindquist specializes in acrylic painting and digital art. Her use of vibrant colors and high contrast is inspired by her surroundings in the U.S. Virgin Islands. One of Lindquist’s latest projects was the wall mural at Yacht Haven Grande on St. Thomas.
“Its purpose is to please locals and tourists in different ways,” she said. “It had to serve as a piece of St. Thomas that tourists could take with them with a photo but it also had to serve as a representation, like a love letter, like a gift, something that you can look at and say ‘Yes, I’m proud of this. This is where I’m from.’”
The second video features storyteller Yohance Henley. He is the author of two children’s books, “Anansi and Mongoose” and “Broo ‘Nansi and Sis Iwana,” using the folktale spider character to share life lessons.
Henley has been storytelling since high school, when he participated in a workshop with mentor Glenn Kwabena Davis. In his segment, he tells of going from class clown to telling stories professionally. He has shared his stories throughout the U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands and Florida, and has worked with Valrica Bryson at Cultural Education on passing on the trade through a storytelling academy.
After telling stories while coaching football players, Henley realized “this was more than just a cultural thing. This is actually a tool that I could use to teach.”
Future ambassadors will include the Caribbean Ritual Dancers and madras fashion designers from St. Croix. Virgin Islanders all over the world can watch the Cultural Ambassador videos on the VICM’s YouTube Channel, https://bit.ly/3pMwgZ8 or their Facebook page.