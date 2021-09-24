Daily News Staff
81C gallery in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, will open III, a new group show featuring three Virgin Islands artists, Saturday night.
Artists Ieshia George, Jasmine Lindquist and Jenny Hawks present differing styles, mediums and subjects as they ask viewers to reflect upon their own personal narratives and interpretations.
Ieshia George
“As an artist I am often inspired by my thoughts and interactions with others,” says George. “Therefore, my ongoing body of work consist of a collection of random thoughts. I am deliberate in choosing colors and creating shapes to capture the essence of these moments. As a viewer you can expect to tap into a broad range of emotions. Images may make you want to laugh, cry, dance ... love. When you attend one of my exhibitions prepare yourself for the thrill and wonderment of my mind.”
George was born in 1976 in New York City to parents of West Indian and Central American heritage. She moved to the U.S. Virgin Islands in 1990 to live with her maternal grandmother and aunt.
Jasmine Lindquist
“I make “happy art,” says Lindquist. “In a year accented by tragedy, trauma, and recovery, I find that there is nothing more necessary than producing joy in both myself and my community. In 2021, my artistic process has leaned more towards creating joyful yet thought provoking illustrations that are still grounded in Caribbean themes. This year, I use brightly saturated colors and dream-like compositions in my works to create joy and intrigue.”
Lindquist is based in the Virgin Islands and specializes in acrylic painting and digital illustration.
Jenny Hawkes
“In this year of uncertainty, living through a pandemic, some days felt so devoid of light and warmth,” says Hawkes. “My work this past year was inspired in bright colors because especially now, we need something to brighten up our lives. My pieces showcase everyday views and objects revealing the true beauty in our daily lives, that sometimes we overlook.”
Hawkes moved to St Thomas in 2012 from Red River, N.M.
She has been working for My Brother’s Workshop since 2014 as their executive director, allowing her passion of working with young people to guide her.
After hurricanes Irma and Maria, Hawkes once again started painting.
She describes herself as a “colorist,” because of her consistent use of brighter colors in her work. Her work was greatly influenced by her mother who just passed.