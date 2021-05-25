“Ti Koko and Kush Kush” by Tortola’s Patricia G. Turnbull is now on the school reading list for British Virgin Islands grade four students, according to the Ministry of Education.
“The progress of this excellent storybook published in the Caribbean has landed it in the curriculum of the Virgin Islands,” said Jacqueline Sample of House of Nehesi, the book’s publisher in St. Martin.
“Ti Koko and Kush Kush,” which was issued in 2018, is also under consideration for a teachers’ workshop for the next school year, said Turnbull, who is also an educator. The workshop would explore and position the illustrated book as a cross-curricular resource, linking language arts, literature, social and cultural studies, history, environmental and plant science.
“Our children’s books, like ‘Ti Koko,’ are for the joy of reading at home. And so far, they are all potential ‘cross-curricular resource’ titles, with richly illustrated stories set in our region, for Caribbean classrooms,” said Sample. “The writing quality and the book design and production ... also make for a competitive fit for classrooms around the world that are seeking original stories and fascinating Caribbean experiences.”