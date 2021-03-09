COVID time capsule
The Vet Center is creating a Virgin Islands COVID-19 time capsule tohighlight the strengths that our community used to effectively navigate the uncertainties of the pandemic.
The capsule will be buried on March 31. Anyone interested is welcome to contribute letters, stories, pictures or anything they would like to include in the time capsule. Drop off locations are the VA clinic on St. Croix and St. Thomas, the offices of Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett and the V.I. Children’s Museum.
Letters can also be emailed to Muria.Nisbett@va.gov. For more information, call 206-851-5052.