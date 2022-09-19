Six-year-old Ky’Resha Hodge was named the British Virgin Islands’ top recycler out of 42 students between the ages of 2 and 19 who competed for the Student Recycling competition conducted by Green VI in conjunction with the BVI Department of Waste Management.
The students vied for new laptops and top honors to see who could gather the most plastic, glass and aluminum recyclables in the month of August.
“We have to find ways to reduce the amount of waste we are producing as well as diverting recyclables out of the garbage stream. The WE RECYCLE program, along with initiatives like this, is a move towards that goal. I hope that the enthusiasm persists outside of the competition, and everyone continues to recycle wherever they are,” said Neville Allen, acting manager for the Department of Waste Management.
“The 2022 Student Recycling Competition showed us, once again, that when BVI families come together to make a difference in solving our waste problems, amazing things happen,” said Green VI Deputy Director Sarah Penny. “As part of the competition, a total of 402,000 plastic water bottles, 257,000 glass drink bottles and 22,750 aluminum beverage cans were collected. This means the territory can now add 18,350 pounds of recyclables to the 7,021 tons already collected by the WE RECYCLE program and diverted from burning or burying.”
Hodge, a student at the Ebenezer Thomas Primary School, collected 79,000 plastic bottles, 58,000 glass bottles and 7,000 aluminum cans. Other top recyclers included Joseph Lake, who took the top prize for Virgin Gorda, for collecting 57,000 plastic bottles and 70,000 glass bottles; and A’Miah Joseph took the top prize for Jost Van Dyke and Ciara Evans was named top recycler for Anegada.
As part of the competition, the participants could also submit videos that illustrated that reducing and reusing is just as important as recycling. The participants were urged to inspire someone to start composting, home gardening, conserving water and recycling, among other conservation methods.
Top video submission winners included Z’Shawn Smith, Keaura Turnbull, JMoi Scatliffe, Jyliane Algar, Jesse Cockburn, Kyng Hanley, Zaed Chalwell, Dasia Penn and Kelly Smith. Aerin Westlake was also given an award for Special Environmentalist.