Three weeks before Thanksgiving, the annual Coral Bay Thanksgiving Regatta hung in the balance. The Coral Bay Yacht Club had managed to host the decades-old tradition in 2017, mere months after the island was battered by Irma and Maria, and again in 2018, but the regatta was canceled in 2019 and with this year’s threat of the coronavirus, it was uncertain whether a 2020 regatta could take place.
“It was kind of scary because I knew we only had three weeks to make it happen, but the response from the community was really overwhelming,” said CBYC Commodore Leah Randall Hanson. “Every single person I reached out to for prize donations was like, ‘Oh yeah, no problem, 100 percent.’ People were really excited and we even got Cruz Bay businesses involved as well.”
Saturday, the morning of the regatta, dawned crisp, clear, and bright, though mariners wished for more than the gentle breeze that swept across the water. Fifteen sailing vessels departed Coral Bay harbor toward Round Bay, many with all sails unfurled.
“Seeing all the sails coming out, and seeing reminders of the classic boats that used to participate in the regatta, felt like it was the first day since Irma that reminded me of the old days again,” said Hanson. “All of our spirits were flying so high. It was just such a sweet day for all of us.”
The picturesque scene was a charming homage to the annual regatta, which has been taking place in Coral Bay for several decades. The race got its origins sometime in the 1980s, estimates longtime resident Jenn Robinson, who participated in her first Thanksgiving Regatta in 1988.
“The story goes that two guys who each had a cowhorn boat were at Foxy’s, and they raced each other home to St. John to ‘get the girl,’ as they were both vying for the same woman,” said Robinson. “So it started with the local cowhorns and it grew from there. Some years, there would be upwards of 25 to 30 boats or more.”
The regatta has long served as a fundraiser for youth initiatives in Coral Bay. The approximately $2,500 raised during this year’s regatta will either go to the new St. John Christian Academy preschool in Coral Bay, or to Kids and the Sea, the Coral Bay-based youth sailing program. Beyond the fundraising aspect, the race is an opportunity for the tight-knit Coral Bay sailing community to have a fun, spirited competition on the water.
“It means fun, friends, and doing what you’re passionate about,” said Robinson.
This year’s regatta winner, a 34-foot Jeanneau 379 called Pinchy, was captained by Francis Shiman-Hackett, who only learned about the race the night before it was set to take place.
“We saw him at the Coral Bay dock the night before and he said, ‘Hey, I heard about this regatta, do you know anything about it?’” said Hanson. “I told him he asked the right person and to be at Skinny Legs the next morning at 8:30. The grand prize was a lot of boat supplies, which he gave back to some of the Coral Bay boaters.”
There were two special entries in this year’s race, which saw 14 finishers.
Silver Cloud
Well-known as the most iconic boat in Coral Bay harbor, the 110-foot iron schooner was purchased as a wreck in 1987 by Elliott Hooper, who brought the boat to the Virgin Islands the day before Hurricane Hugo in 1989. Silver Cloud sailed in the Thanksgiving Regatta for the first time in 1991, with all sails flying on the three-masted schooner.
“It sailed beautifully,” Hooper recalled of his first Coral Bay regatta.
Following Hurricane Irma, Silver Cloud was one of only two boats still afloat in Coral Bay harbor. She was badly mangled, and Hooper slowly got to work rebuilding. A longtime host and supporter of various benefits on the island, Hooper saw his kindness returned to him by the St. John community, which hosted a benefit for Silver Cloud’s reconstruction. At the time of this year’s regatta, two of Silver Cloud’s three masts had been restored, and Hooper planned to participate in the event.
“It was going to be an exciting weekend; I was really looking forward to it,” said Hooper. “I haven’t had any mechanical problems with the engine since the storm, but the day of the regatta the fuel line came off and the engine ran out of fuel. By the time I got it running again to go out to Round Bay and sail back in, it was 2 in the afternoon and I was cooked. Disappointedly, I didn’t get to sail in the regatta. But thanks to the community, within the next couple of months I should have my third mast back up. Next year, I’ll definitely be there.”
Trinka
The CBYC designated a special recognition, The Phoenix Award, for this 40-foot Rhodes. Trinka and its owner Thatcher Lord have each risen from the ashes following their own personal battles.
In 2016, Lord, a longtime resident of St. John, was in New York receiving treatment for stage 4 cancer. A bone marrow transplant helped him into remission, and just as he was regaining his health, Hurricane Irma hit, sending his beloved Trinka to the bottom of Hurricane Hole’s Borck Creek.
“I bought it in 1991 from the British Virgin Islands government, where it had been seized,” said Lord. “A few days after the storm when we could finally get out of our house, we came down and saw both masts were broken, and she had sunk. It was pretty heartbreaking.”
Lord wasn’t sure whether the boat could be salvaged, but he felt a responsibility to remove it from the ocean floor. He built a cradle, and with the help of a backhoe, the boat was raised and brought to the Coral Bay shoreline. Over the next 18 months, the boat underwent a major overhaul.
“We basically completely gutted the boat—rewiring, replumbing, a lot of rails were bashed up, a lot of the interior was destroyed so we had to completely redo that,” said Lord. “I salvaged a mast off another boat and we built the mizzen mast. She had a big hole in her bottom that we patched. It was just an endless list.”
Lord said Trinka is in better shape now than ever before.
“It was nice to see everybody out there at the regatta,” he said. “We’ve been itching to go sailing but with COVID, the BVIs are closed and down island isn’t really a possibility either. I wish we’d had a little more wind but otherwise the day was great. We had some good friends on board and enjoyed a lazy sail around the island.”
Coral Bay Thanksgiving Regatta t-shirts are still available for purchase, with proceeds going to Coral Bay youth education initiatives. Shirts can be purchased at Busy Bee Watersports or by sending $20 plus $10 shipping for every two shirts to coralbayyachtclubstj@gmail.com via PayPal, using the “friends and family” option to avoid fees.