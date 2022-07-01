The Department of Public Works is advising the community of the ongoing traffic light replacement project, located at the intersection of Market Square East and Weymouth Rhymer Highway (near cost-U-Less). This Emergency Relief Project is scheduled to be completed by late July. To ensure the safety of motorists, the east and westbound turning lanes will be barricaded throughout the duration of the project. Temporary traffic light systems were also placed at the site. Motorists are asked to use extreme caution and when necessary, to utilize the rules of a four-way stop, which go into play when traffic lights at an intesection are inoperable. four-way stop, all drivers must stop at the intersection, then proceed in the order they arrived. DPW asks for the community’s patience as they work to improve road conditions throughout the territory.
Traffic Light Replacement on Weymouth Rhymer Highway
