Last week we heard from the sacred text that many were saying, “Oh, that we might see better times!” This week as if prayers were being answered, we heard from the same sacred text, “though we walk through the valley of the shadow of death, we should not fear.” There is a greater power with us who has given us a compass and chart, to guide and to direct us and to comfort and to cheer us as we journey through an uncharted course to an unknown destination known only by our Creator who has already made it secure for all who will follow the statutes and ordinances prescribed for those who are going through such a time as this.
Right now, we are going through circumstances that are out of the control of governments and nations. In the midst of all this, our Creator has provided us with resources to assist us in navigating our way forward. Individually, we cannot fight this battle alone or in isolation. We need all the resources available to us so that collectively, we can face the challenges before us following in the path that was prepared for us. Even then trials will come, but they come so that we can experience the miracle. The trials we face now are testing our resolve to see if we will stand on the promises of God and gain the victory by our endurance.
Many people find great comfort in the words of the 23rd Psalm because it speaks clearly to the vicissitudes of life and the assurance of victory we can gain if we follow its principles. You see, the rod and staff if we look at them with spiritual understanding and not necessarily from what we may know of a shepherd tending sheep, we will understand that the rod is there to guide us in the right way, to instruct us in doing the things that would enable us to inherit and enjoy the gift of life. The staff is also there for us to lean upon and find comfort when the going gets rough and our strength is almost gone. We can look to the word of God and find “strength for today and hope for tomorrow.”
No wonder then, that when Jesus came on the scene, he referred to himself as a Good Shepherd because he understood the role of a shepherd in the life of sheep. He said, “the good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep.” This was figurative language to reveal to the hearers the role he will play in his ministry among them. Hearing such a metaphor gave the people hope that better times were coming.
Amid this COVID-19 pandemic there is need for the ministry of good shepherds to be experienced at home and abroad. The first letter of John tells us, “we know love by this, that he laid down his life for us.” Well, recently some folks risked their lives on a boat travelling from St. Lucia to St. Vincent with supplies for the volcano displaced people. First John continues to tell us how love is expressed and questions our love for each other. He wrote “we ought to lay down our lives for one another. How does God’s love abide in anyone who has the world’s goods and sees a brother or sister in need and yet refuses to help? Brethren, let us love, not in word or speech, but in truth and action. By this we will know that we are from the truth.”
Our human response to this humanitarian crisis next door will speak volumes of the love of the good shepherd for the sheep in need. Our response to the human hurts and hopes may just enable many to recall the words of the psalm which states, “God makes me lie down in green pastures and leads me beside still waters.” As they lie down to sleep and cover themselves and drink the distilled water provided, they will thank God for being their good shepherd.
Remember the Good Shepherd said that he had other sheep that do not belong to this fold. Well, throughout the world COVID-19 has affected our lives, but here in the Caribbean there are those whose lives are compounded by the effects of the volcano. So may we all show love by sharing our goods with those in greater need. In responding readily and cheerfully, “goodness and mercy shall follow us.”
— The Rt. Rev. E. Ambrose Gumbs is bishop of The Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands.