And now, what we’ve all been waiting for … the zenith of the Church Year: the Feast of the Resurrection of our lord Jesus Christ, often referred to as Easter Day.
Neither the canonical Gospel accounts as a whole — nor the individual synoptic accounts (Mark, plus Matthew and Luke) tell us with unanimity when Jesus was hung upon the Cross. However, there is some consensus about the hour of his death; so the hours of special observance historically, in western culture set aside for most intense reverence, ending with a ringing of bells, have tended to start at nine in the morning or noon, and end at three in the afternoon — a six or three hour period during which both ordained and lay ministers are called upon to reflect upon the wonders of Jesus’s Incarnation and his Atonement, of which we are beneficiaries.
On Good Friday, since we then are nearing the end of Lent, and also because a major theme of the solemn services consists of Jesus’s atonement, it follows that after the three (or six) sacred hours, opportunity is provided for confession and absolution. Then after nightfall, Good Friday ends, and the second day of the Pascal Triduum begins.
This second day of the Paschal Triduum spans Holy Saturday — today — which comes between the time of Jesus’s death on the Cross on Good Friday, and his glorious Resurrection two days later (which is to say, on the third day).
The late 4th century Apostles’ Creed mentions Jesus’s descent to the dead; and ancient theological speculation has suggested that, in that interstitial time, there must have been some special blessing or forgiveness given by Jesus (or by God the Father) to those who, since Creation, but before the enlightenment provided to humanity by God in Christ Jesus, lived lives of essential goodness, of righteousness. The fancy name given to this is the “Harrowing of Hell” — like the special ploughing that pushes aside unwanted soil, leaving a comfortable bed for good seed and the promise of a good harvest.
The crowning observance in the second day of the Paschal Triduum is commonly called the Great Vigil of Easter. With our historical, 20-20 hindsight, we know that the Feast Day of Easter is coming, but before we touch upon Easter day itself, we “tip our birettas” in affirmation of the doctrine of the “Harrowing of Hell” and to the Word of God in the Old Testament reminding us that God is all about salvation and that we need to heed God’s moral and ethical guidance to assure our place in the divine plan(s) of salvation.
The nighttime Great Vigil of Easter, and with it, the third day of the Paschal Triduum, unfold with Scripture and other manifestations of the divine Word of God sung and even danced. Baptism logically intervenes, welcoming others into, and reminding ourselves of, our covenantal relationship with the Almighty and reminding them and ourselves of what we are motivated and empowered to do in God’s name.
And then comes the most sublime reminder of God’s salvation, of Jesus’s sacrifice, and of the Atonement made available to us through the foregoing … all wrapped into the comfortable words celebrating the first Holy Eucharist of the Easter season.
The third day of the Paschal Triduum begins, at the conclusion of the vigil, now including prayers of exuberant, quite special thanksgiving (the etymological meaning of Holy Eucharist) before dawn … and in like manner the Triduum will conclude later, Sunday evening, with exultant exhaustion, after a Festival Evening Office (service).
Keep in mind that Easter is not just a festival day; but also, in every sense, it is a season of seasons, namely, one of 50 days overall — including an eight-day solemn octave, which starts the 40 days to the Feast of the Ascension, and at the same time, starts the 50 days to the Day of Pentecost.
Eastertide thematically establishes the primary thrust of the entirety of the Christian year. So then, I can freely take the liberty of reserving my primary discussion of the Sunday of the Resurrection — and its special importance this year for our beloved Virgin Islands and for the United States of America as a whole — until next weekend. Until then, God bless you and keep you; and God grant you that abiding conviction that our enslaved forebears serenaded:
“Trouble don’t last always,” and “God always comes through” on time. Amen.
— The Rev. Dr. Wesley S. Williams Jr., K.St.J. , is Cathedral Priest Scholar and Member of the Dean’s Council and Service Rota of Washington National Cathedral.
