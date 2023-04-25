donation

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., left, 175th Emancipation Commemoration Committee Chairwoman Carol Burke, Committee Secretary Teri Helenese, right, accepted a donation from Tropical Shipping representatives Karla Yhan, St. Croix Island Manager, and Amos King, director of Operations for Tropical, center, at Government House on St. Croix recently.

Tropical Shipping, a leading freight shipping company in the Virgin Islands, recently presented a check for $20,175 to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and the 175th Emancipation Commemoration Committee in a ceremony held at Government House on St. Croix.

The donation represents the full amount requested to fund the committee, which is utilizing the allocated budget to plan and execute a series of impactful events. The funds raised, including the donation from Tropical Shipping, will also go toward sponsoring grants and scholarships that provide Virgin Islands students and nonprofits with opportunities to participate in training programs under the guidance of experts in education, cultural affairs, capital projects, research, data collection and public displays.