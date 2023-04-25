Tropical Shipping, a leading freight shipping company in the Virgin Islands, recently presented a check for $20,175 to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and the 175th Emancipation Commemoration Committee in a ceremony held at Government House on St. Croix.
The donation represents the full amount requested to fund the committee, which is utilizing the allocated budget to plan and execute a series of impactful events. The funds raised, including the donation from Tropical Shipping, will also go toward sponsoring grants and scholarships that provide Virgin Islands students and nonprofits with opportunities to participate in training programs under the guidance of experts in education, cultural affairs, capital projects, research, data collection and public displays.
Bryan, who accepted the check on behalf of the government of the Virgin Islands, expressed his appreciation for the partnership between the territory’s public and private sectors.
“Tropical Shipping’s donation is a shining example of how public-private partnerships can create meaningful change in our community. We are grateful for their generosity and commitment to making a positive impact,” the governor said.
Carol Burke, chairwoman of the 175th Emancipation Commemoration Committee, also expressed her gratitude to Tropical Shipping for its donation.
“On behalf of the committee, I would like to thank Tropical Shipping, whose generous donation will enable us to provide valuable learning experiences for our students. This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission of celebrating our history and empowering our community’s future leaders,” she said.