Join Nana Baby Home at V.I. Montessori School & Peter Gruber International Academy for the first ever Battle of the Bands: Tunes & Tacos Showdown Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Nana Baby Children's Home. Eight bands will compete with original music for the top spots. The crowd will vote via the Voxvote app. Download the app ahead of time and check their Facebook page for the voting codes. There will also be a special appearance by Pressure Busspipe. In addition, 10 local taco chefs will also compete for the top title. Parking will be available at the St. Thomas Swimming Association with a free shuttle. Attendees will vote by ticket. Tickets are $25, available at nanababyhome.com/events.
