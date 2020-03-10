The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands (CFVI) recently received a contribution of $25,000 from Theodore Tunick & Company to benefit the Ebenezer Gardens Senior Housing Facility.
A number of critical needs for the housing facility were identified by Lutheran Social Services of the Virgin Islands (LSSVI), which operates Ebenezer Gardens, to enhance services and accessibility for residents. Funds from the donation will go toward construction costs, office furniture and supplies for a new office area for the social service coordinator and AmeriCorps staff members.
Commented