The USVI Chess Federation has announced a return to “over the board” chess tournaments held at Education Connections VI in La Grande Princesse, St. Croix. Two round robin chess tournaments were conducted over the weekend of Dec. 18 and 19.
The tournament players included former USVI Chess Olympiad players Michael Smith, Nayan Bansal and David Conhoff, who faced current federation members Colin Heim, Caleb Koziarski and Sasha Sircus. Smith won the Saturday tournament with 3.5 points and the Sunday tournament was won by Heim with 3 points.
Smith, Bansal and Conhoff helped to assist new federation members by allowing the unrated players the possibility to obtain a FIDE (World Chess Federation) chess rating.
The games were supported by the St. Croix community. Education Connections VI donated the use of the playing venue, James Hoffman donated breakfast and refreshments for all the participants, 40 Eats and Drinks provided lunch, and Titan Service Station provided ice for the water bottles used by the players.
The Virgin Islands Chess Federation hosts weekly chess clubs at Education Connections VI on Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m. and chess instruction and open play from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays.