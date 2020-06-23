The USVI Storm Strong program is collecting recipes from the community to publish a hurricane-themed cookbook. The cookbook, “One Territory, One Pot: Easy Recipes for Hard Times” seeks to find creative and delicious ways to spice up meals during and following a storm using the non-perishable foods Virgin Islanders stock up on as part of hurricane preparation.
“This cookbook will be a resource created by the community, for the community and it will give families across the USVI helpful tips, tricks and meal ideas when preparing for, facing and recovering from a hurricane or other natural disaster,” says Dr. Kristin Grimes, assistant professor at the University of the Virgin Islands and USVI Storm Strong team leader.