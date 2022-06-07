ST. THOMAS — Three aspiring entrepreneurs received a total of $48,000 in funding as part of the University of the Virgin Islands’ annual 13D Entrepreneurship Business Launch Competition.
Recent UVI graduate Christopher McDonald and UVI sophomores Walter Morris and Mitchell Turnbull each received $24,000 for their winning projects, thanks to funding from Viya and 13D Reserch and Strategy. McDonald won for his MappIt! Geographic Information System start-up and the team of Turnbull and Morris won for the idea of a Cash N’Crypto ATM.
The university, in a released statement, said that the competition, which was held virtually, is designed to “eliminate the obstacle of financing for young, entrepreneurial students at the University of the Virgin Islands, who often have great ideas but might lack the capital required to make them reality.”
The program uses “extensive resources and expertise of both the university faculty and members of its RTPark program to guide its participants through each of the steps required to start a business, from plan to pitch,” the release stated.
McDonald, who recently completed a Masters in Public Administration, focused his Shark-Tank-like pitch on the ways in which he could assist local government agencies, according to the statement.
He was first introduced to GIS technology during a NASA internship, and decided to take a course on it during his time at UVI. With his MappIt! GIS Business, he aims to use ArcGIS mapping software in tandem with aerial photography to provide valuable data that can help the government map its resources, property and other environmental features to ensure the USVI is well prepared for the future.
McDonald cited the help of his mentors and UVI professors Tim Faley and Glen Metts, as crucial to his success, thanking them for their dedication to his project and for helping him build up his self-confidence throughout the program, the release stated.
Turnbull and Morris, who are majoring in business management and computer science, respectively, hope to energize the private sector and promote financial self-sufficiency among Virgin Islanders through their planned network of cryptocurrency ATMs.
Their business would allow patrons to easily convert cash into cryptocurrency, which typically allows for much greater economic freedom when compared to traditional currencies that are often subjected to a slew of additional rules and regulations, according to the statement.
In addition to the ATM network, Turnbull and Morris will roll out a website designed to educate potential customers on the value of cryptocurrency as part of their company’s launch.
Reflecting on the program, both Turnbull and Morris echoed McDonald’s sentiments about their mentors.
“They were so responsive and receptive of our work and gave us confidence,” said Turnbull.
Morris provided some words of encouragement to fellow students: “Expand your horizons and don’t let anyone stop you!”
The duo plan to use their newly-secured funds to purchase equipment, get a head start on their marketing, and navigate the regulatory and legal aspects of launching the business.
Jennifer Matarangas-King, Viya’s vice president of public relations and governmental affairs and a longtime judge of the competition praised the work of participants.
Acknowledging the difficult circumstances caused by the pandemic she said “we were especially proud of these leaders who created businesses during a very challenging time in history, when many small businesses were shuttered.”
“For these entrepreneurs to develop a business plan, seek funding and bring their dreams to fruition is truly commendable,” she said.
Other judges included Leon Hughes, founder and CEO of NEARiX, a software service company on St. Croix, and Thomas Lombardi, UVI assistant professor and chair of the Computer Information Systems Department.
The 13D Entrepreneurship Competition was made possible by a gift to UVI from investment strategist and entrepreneur Kiril Sokoloff, the founder of 13D Research (USVI) LLC. The competition is open to all eligible students within the university. The competition is expected to return to an in-person event next year at the newly unveiled 13D Research & Strategy Innovation Center on the Orville E. Kean campus on St. Thomas.